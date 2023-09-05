Kid Cudi Unleashes “ILL WHAT I BLEED”/MOST AIN’T DENNIS” After “INSANO” Is Pushed Back

Well, it turns out we are not getting Kid Cudi’s highly-anticipated album, INSANO next week. It is heartbreaking for us and for all of the fans out there. However, it is not so bad because Scott Mescudi has just released a two-pack of sorts with these new singles from the upcoming project. “ILL WHAT I BLEED” and “MOST AIN’T DENNIS” are out now on SoundCloud only as of now. It is unclear if they will make their way to other streaming platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music. But, let us be happy that we get to hear more of what Cudi calls this LP, “amazing.”

We got word of these two songs dropping in a tweet from Cudi a short while ago. He writes to his eager fans, “The good news is, since im doin this and I know you are all feinding to get a listen of the album, im releasing 2 new jams from INSANO tn on soundcloud.” Kid Cudi continues, “Just for you. (And I promise I wont take them down) These songs are some of my favorites on the album and I really think you’ll dig em. Im sorry for the delay everyday but im a perfectionist. And things gotta be right. I love yall!!! Enjoy! -Scott.” We can see why the Cleveland native favors these tracks the most, because they sound incredible.

Listen To “ILL WHAT I BLEED”/MOST AIN’T DENNIS” From Kid Cudi

Each cut features production from the next producer taking over, BNYX. He got recognition from other artists for his work with Yeat. Now, he is producing for artists like Travis Scott, Quavo, and Kid Cudi. Both songs are straight-up ragers, but that is what Mr. Rager is known for. The beats feature tons of amazing hi-hats, rumbling bass, and other-worldly warped sound effects that feel, INSANO. Cudi is talking big flexing his lifestyle as he fits right at home on these instrumentals. It is safe to say now that after these two singles and “PORSCHE TOPLESS,” this album will be insane.

What are your initial thoughts on these two new songs, “MOST AIN’T DENNIS,” and “ILL WHAT I BLEED,” from Kid Cudi? Are you excited for his next album, INSANO? Will this be Cudi’s best album based on what you have heard so far this year? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the hottest song releases and all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics From “MOST AIN’T DENNIS”:

I ain’t worried ’bout money, got a lot (Yeah), love it (Yeah)

Twisted shows, all frontin’, it’s nothin’ (Yeah)

Two middle fingers to the hate, for the trouble

And I keep focus on my racks, double

