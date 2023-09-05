Antonio Brown Says He Has CTE As Woman Licks His Diamond-Encrusted Finger

Antonio Brown is someone who has been surrounded by controversy over the past five years. Following his departure from the Pittsburgh Steelers, it feels like things truly unraveled for AB. Although he claims to be fine, many have stated that he isn’t. From arrests to lawsuits to a stint with Kanye West’s Donda Sports, Brown has been doing it all. However, he was recently accused of threatening his Arena Football team with a gun, in a scathing new report from ESPN. Overall, it’s not a great look for a player who has already exhausted his reputation.

Despite this most recent allegation, Brown seems to be living his best life. For instance, he took to Twitter last night where he was wearing all sorts of iced-out rings. In fact, one of the rings was more of a full-on cover for his middle finger. As you can see, it looked like something from a knight’s glove. Furthermore, a woman was licking the diamond-encrusted finger with a split tongue. It was all very interesting, although the most interesting part of this was AB’s caption.

Read More: Adam22 Blasts Antonio Brown For Shooting His Shot With Lena The Plug: “Piece Of S**t”

Antonio Brown On Twitter

“She know I got CTE that’s why she licking me,” AB said. If you have been following Brown over the past few years, then you know that some people have claimed that he is exhibiting the signs of someone who has CTE. Overall, it is hard to really say for sure if this is the case. Someone can only be diagnosed with CTE once they have passed away. However, there is a pattern of behavior that can typically be attributed to the brain disease. Either way, it seems like Brown is embracing the criticism.

Moving forward, Brown has a lot to think about in regard to what he wants to do. He will be on It Is What It Is with Cam’ron and Ma$e during the NFL season. That is going to be fun to watch, and we will certainly be tuning in for it. Let us know what you think of Brown and his antics, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the football world.

Read More: Antonio Brown Poses With Yung Miami: “She Don’t Need Diddy”