Antonio Brown Owes Jeweler Over $1 Million For Stolen Goods, Continues To Flaunt Items He Took

Not a good look for AB.

BYAlexander Cole
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Carolina Panthers

Antonio Brown is someone who has found himself at the center of more than a few controversies over the last few years. Overall, he doesn't seem to care about any of it. Instead, he can be found on Twitter posting about how he probably has CTE. He has embraced it as some sort of meme, and it has been pretty bizarre to watch. Whatever the case, it appears as though AB is now in some monetary trouble. This is because, according to TMZ, he owes celebrity jeweler Shuki Internation over $1 million.

Back in 2022, Shuki leant his diamond fingers and a few rings to AB. Brown was supposed to give them back, but he allegedly never did. Subsequently, in April of last year, Shuki hit the former NFL star with a lawsuit. As it turns out, Brown never replied to the lawsuit. Instead, he let almost a whole year go by. This led to a default judgment, and now, AB owes Shuki $1,096,000. This is a huge sum of money, although Brown is unbothered by it all. In a recent video, Brown could be seen wearing the items that he took. Needless to say, he does not care about a thing.

Antonio Brown Speaks

As Shuki explained to TMZ, he contacted Brown over the weekend in regard to the default judgment. However, Brown never responded. Instead, he just ignored him and didn't pick up the phone. At this point, there is no telling how the jeweler is going to get his money back. Either way, he has a right to that $1 million, and only time will tell whether or not the payments come smoothly and swiftly. Hopefully, it all works out in the end.

Let us know what you think of this situation in the comments section below. Do you think AB will eventually come around? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite athletes.

[Via]

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.