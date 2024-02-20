Antonio Brown Owes Jeweler Over $1 Million For Stolen Goods, Continues To Flaunt Items He Took

Antonio Brown is someone who has found himself at the center of more than a few controversies over the last few years. Overall, he doesn't seem to care about any of it. Instead, he can be found on Twitter posting about how he probably has CTE. He has embraced it as some sort of meme, and it has been pretty bizarre to watch. Whatever the case, it appears as though AB is now in some monetary trouble. This is because, according to TMZ, he owes celebrity jeweler Shuki Internation over $1 million.

Back in 2022, Shuki leant his diamond fingers and a few rings to AB. Brown was supposed to give them back, but he allegedly never did. Subsequently, in April of last year, Shuki hit the former NFL star with a lawsuit. As it turns out, Brown never replied to the lawsuit. Instead, he let almost a whole year go by. This led to a default judgment, and now, AB owes Shuki $1,096,000. This is a huge sum of money, although Brown is unbothered by it all. In a recent video, Brown could be seen wearing the items that he took. Needless to say, he does not care about a thing.

Read More: Antonio Brown Seemingly Wants To Return To The Steelers

Antonio Brown Speaks

As Shuki explained to TMZ, he contacted Brown over the weekend in regard to the default judgment. However, Brown never responded. Instead, he just ignored him and didn't pick up the phone. At this point, there is no telling how the jeweler is going to get his money back. Either way, he has a right to that $1 million, and only time will tell whether or not the payments come smoothly and swiftly. Hopefully, it all works out in the end.

Let us know what you think of this situation in the comments section below. Do you think AB will eventually come around? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite athletes.

Read More: "It Is What It Is" Adds Antonio Brown To Lineup

[Via]