Antonio Brown “Clarifies” What He Meant By Having “CTE”

Earlier this week, disgraced NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown appeared to claim that he had CTE (Chronic traumatic encephalopathy). Commonly found in contact sports athletes, CTE is a degenerative neurological disease caused by repetitive head trauma. However, Brown has now clarified what he meant by CTE. In a tweet late on September 6, Brown said "C.atch T.he E.nergy CTE!!!!" whatever that means. Brown followed up the post with a video in which he appeared to be partying with members of the Theta Chi chapter at Florida State. The group rapped along to one of Brown's songs. "CTE 👈🏾👉🏾👈🏾👉🏾👈🏾👉🏾👈🏾👉🏾👈🏾👉🏾👈🏾 #CacththeEnergy #Tallahassee," he captioned the video. Yes, he spelled "Catch" wrong.

A lot of people in the comments were indeed wondering what "Catch the energy" is, with many people concluding that Brown was likely about to start selling something. Meanwhile, others took this as evidence that Brown was suffering from the actual CTE. In short, this feels like typical AB antics, and something (or nothing) will come out of it. What do you think Catch the Energy is? Let us know your theories down in the comments.

Dark Stories About Brown's Arena League Saga Emerge

However, not all of the recent AB headlines have been as innocuous as "catch the energy". You may remember that earlier this year, Brown became involved with the defending champions of the Arena Football League, the Albany Empire. Within a few months, Brown had bankrupted the team and forced the league to dissolve the franchise. Well, recent reports have shed an even darker light on that already horrific story.

According to wide receiver Darius Prince, the players confronted Brown after he ordered a tribute to a former player be deleted from social media. After things got heated, Brown reportedly asked his assistant to go get a firearm from Brown's car. "After he said that, things did calm down, and we had a conversation. But the fact is that he threatened us by telling his assistant to grab his AR.”

