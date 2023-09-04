Antonio Brown Allegedly Threatened His Arena League Players With A Gun

Antonio Brown is someone who is seemingly always wrapped up in some sort of controversy. Over the past year, Brown was in the news due to his ownership of the Albany Empire in the National Arena League. Overall, this was supposed to be a cool endeavor for Brown. His father played for the team back in the day, and many saw it as a potential outlet for AB to fix his image. However, that turned out to be the furthest thing from the truth. Instead, his tenure as owner devolved into a mess.

The team was kicked out of the league as Brown failed to pay players. Moreover, players exited the team in a mass exodus, which led to all sorts of reports on how poorly he was running the team. Now, in a new report from ESPN, Brown’s ownership is being put under more scrutiny. As you are about to read, AB was allegedly threatening his players with guns. The instance in question took place because players on the team were upset about a deleted social media post. The post was about former player Mo Ruffins, who had passed away. When players questioned the deletion of the team’s tribute to Ruffins, Brown almost got violent.

New Antonio Brown Accusations

Report: A new report by ESPN claims that Antonio Brown allegedly threatened his own players with a gun during his tenure in the Arena League, via @AntOlivieri https://t.co/JoYRdIqj4v



"AB looked at Ryan [Larkin] and was like, 'Hey, man, you still got the AR in the car? Go get… pic.twitter.com/ae2tVWaesM — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 3, 2023

“AB looked at Ryan [Larkin] and was like, ‘Hey, man, you still got the AR in the car? Go get it,’” wide receiver Darius Prince told ESPN. “Then I was like, I’m not going to allow this dude to walk out of here after you just threatened us… After he said that, things did calm down, and we had a conversation. But the fact is that he threatened us by telling his assistant to grab his AR.”

This is truly unacceptable behavior that speaks to a pattern we have seen play out over the last four years. Overall, it is clear that AB needs help. Whether or not he gets that help, remains to be seen. Let us know what you think of all this, in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sports world.

