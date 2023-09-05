Kid Cudi’s “INSANO” Delayed, He Drops Two New Songs & Addresses Playboi Carti Collab

Kid Cudi unfortunately announced that his next album, INSANO, is delayed until January, and shared a message with fans to accompany this. Of course, this will hit many die-hards as a huge disappointment, especially considering that its original release date was on September 15. However, it seems like the Cleveland creative wanted to give something special to fans to make up for it. Moreover, he did it in the best way: by sharing two tracks off the album exclusively on SoundCloud. “ILL WHAT I BLEED” and “MOST AIN’T DENNIS” are two woozy, bass-heavy, and minimal trap cuts that see him going in a slightly different direction, and he said that these are two of his favorites in his message.

“Hey fam!!” Kid Cudi’s announcement began. “Got some updates for yall. Some bad news, some good. I have to push INSANO back til January. I want to make sure that everything lines up and I give y’all the best version of myself. This album is amazing and I want to make sure I present it in the best way for y’all. Thats the bad news. I still plan on releasing the next single soon so dont even worry about that.

Kid Cudi’s New Tracks

“The good news is, since im doin this and I know you are all feinding to get a listen of the album, im releasing 2 new jams from INSANO tn on soundcloud,” Kid Cudi continued. “Just for you. (And I promise I wont take them down). These songs are some of my favorites on the album and I really think you’ll dig em. Im sorry for the delay everyday but im a perfectionist. And things gotta be right. I love yall!!! Enjoy! -Scott.”

Mr. Rager Updates Fans On INSANO & Carti Collab

Not happenin man please yall stop askin aboit this song forget it exist in ur minds. Please. https://t.co/Y1kqBPoVE6 — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) September 5, 2023

Meanwhile, Mr. Rager also let fans know that their anticipation for a previously previewed Playboi Carti collab, “Solo Dolo, Pt. IV,” is moot. “Not happenin man please yall stop askin aboit this song forget it exist in ur minds,” he responded to a fan begging for it. “Please.” While we won’t get INSANO just yet, Scott Mescudi always commits to making it up to fans in the best way possible. For more news and the latest updates on Kid Cudi, log back into HNHH.

