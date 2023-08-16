Kid Cudi Says He Wants To Go On “Drink Champs,” N.O.R.E Responds

Kid Cudi says that he wants to appear on an upcoming episode of the podcast, Drink Champs. In a post on social media, Cudi explained that he wants to talk through his career as well as his plans for the future on the iconic show. In response, host N.O.R.E. replied that he’s already waiting for him to stop by.

“Ima sit and talk w Nore and ima address some stuff, talk about my journey last few years and the future,” he wrote. “Stay tuned for that.” N.O.R.E. replied: “@KidCudi we waiting champ and salute.”

Kid Cudi At Rolling Loud

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JULY 22: Rapper Kid Cudi performs onstage during day one of Rolling Loud Miami 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium on July 22, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

As for new music from Cudi, he’s planning to release his new album, Insano, next month. Several high-profile artists are expected to appear on the project, including Steve Aoki, Travis Scott, and Wiz Khalifa. Cudi spoke about the album during a video he shared on Instagram, earlier this week. “I feel very very fucking confident that y’all gonna love this shit,” Cudi in the post. “I need y’all to understand that for years I’ve been kind of making my music and staying to myself and just being my creative weird self. Now I’m competing. Now I’m entering the race. 15 years, I’ve been doing this shit a long time.” He continued: “I remember the excitement about my first album coming out and here we are. Y’all are still excited about my shit coming out. It’s a beautiful thing.”

Kid Cudi Wants To Talk With N.O.R.E.

Ima sit and talk w Nore and ima address some stuff, talk about my journey last few years and the future. Stay tuned for that. ✌🏾 — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) August 16, 2023

In addition to Insano, Cudi also recently confirmed that he still plans to release a collaborative album with Travis Scott. In July, he tweeted that it’s “def happening at some point,” although he couldn’t provide further information. He explained that Scott just released his latest album, Utopia. Be on the lookout for further updates on whether Cudi will make an appearance on Drink Champs on HotNewHipHop.

