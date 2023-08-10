Kid Cudi “Insano” Rumored Release Date Revealed

Kid Cudi’s album is coming very soon.

Kid Cudi is an artist who is incredibly influential in the hip-hop world. Overall, he is one of the reasons why Kanye West pivoted to the sound he was going for on 808s & Heartbreaks. Moreover, Cudi has influenced the likes of Travis Scott. Scott has done a lot with the Cudi blueprint, and these two still have a lot of respect for one another. In fact, there have been talks of a Cudi x Scott album, however, there is no release date. Instead, Cudi believes it is still a possibility, especially given the recent Utopia collab “LOOOVE.”

Now, however, Kid Cudi is focused on his latest endeavor, an album called INSANO. This project has been teased for quite some time, and fans are anticipating a great project. There have been a ton of rumored features here. Names like Travis Scott, Young Thug, and even Lil Yachty have been thrown around. Needless to say, there are plenty of reasons to be excited right now. As for the release date, September has been thrown around. Last night, however, numerous publications and blogs gave us an exact date.

“Insano” By Kid Cudi

Based on the tweet above, it would appear as though this album will be released on September 15th. However, it doesn’t seem as though Cudi himself has said anything about the release date. That being said, it seems like this release date could just be a rumor and should be approached with some caution. Although, this does line up well with the timeline that Cudi himself had suggested previously. No matter what, fans have every reason to be excited right now.

Overall, Insano should prove to be a very interesting album. We are excited to listen to it and get a sense of what this new Cudi sound is like. Let us know your expectations for the album, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world.

