Kid Cudi’s New Album “INSANO” Due In September, Previews Steve Aoki Collab

Kid Cudi’s spent a lot of time recently teasing his next musical project amid a slew of extracurricular achievements. Now, though, it seems like he’s ready to officially begin his rollout for his next album, and he’s switching things up yet again. Moreover, the Cleveland creative recently popped out during Steve Aoki’s set at Tomorrowland to preview a new collaboration of theirs, “ELECTROWAVEBABY 2.0.,” which was also co-produced by BNYX and Jean Stockton. In addition, he took the opportunity to announce that this single will appear on his new album INSANO, which will come out in September of this year.

Furthermore, this isn’t all that Kid Cudi teased fans with recently, as a mythical, often scrapped, and later rekindled idea got another promising update. Mr. Rager stated that a joint album with Travis Scott is still in the works, and that they want to get it just right considering the hype and potential behind the release. Of course, this isn’t new, since both often teased and backtracked on this album during the past few years. Still, an update is an update, and fans only hope that things stay this way for a while in order to get some more magic from two artists that clearly inspire each other so vividly.

Read More: Kid Cudi Calls Out “Homophobes” Speculating On His Sexuality

Kid Cudi Hits Tomorrowland With Album Announcement + Steve Aoki Collab

Bruh @KiDCuDi is him 🔥🔥🔥 this Shit so dope man ‼️‼️ been the goat pic.twitter.com/1wHvpFzxhh — WoobCudi (@WoobCudi) July 29, 2023

In other news, the Emmy-nominated artist recently let fans know that he’s not letting anything break his jovial and playful spirit when it comes to not just his music, but also his everyday life. After the 39-year-old tweeted that the McDonald’s Grimace shake gave him “poopy pants,” he clapped back at fans clowning his sense of humor. “Soooo im suppose to like, lose my childlike spirit becuz im almost 40??” Kid Cudi tweeted. “Maybe thatll be ur sad fate my friend, but ima be a happy silly dude til im old and grey.“

“I see people dont get my humor and thats ok but dont be an a**hole on here cuz im being myself,” he remarked in another series of tweets. “I dont care what anyone thinks, ima always be myself. My silly goofy self. And my friends and family love me for it. As u get older life sucks ur soul from u bit by bit and u lose that light u had inside when u were a kid. Ive always fought to preserve this spirit becuz I knew I didnt want to lose it.” For more news and the latest updates on Kid Cudi, keep checking in with HNHH.

Read More: Kid Cudi Denies Getting Viral Emoji Tattoo