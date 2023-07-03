Kid Cudi recently reflected on his experience with getting older after fans on Twitter trolled him for making a joke about the McDonald’s Grimace Shake. The 39-year-old has tweeted about having “poopy pants for 24hrs” after ordering the drink.

Fans let him have it in response. “I had to check who tweeted this no way I just read ‘poopy pants,'” one replied. Another wrote: “No offense, but that drink is not meant to be consumed by people over 25.”

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JULY 22: Rapper Kid Cudi performs onstage during day one of Rolling Loud Miami 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium on July 22, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

Cudi fired back at one user, who has since deleted his tweet, writing: “Soooo im suppose to like, lose my childlike spirit becuz im almost 40?? Maybe thatll be ur sad fate my friend, but ima be a happy silly dude til im old and grey.” In another message, he asked fans to stop being so negative: “I see people dont get my humor and thats ok but dont be an asshole on here cuz im being myself. I dont care what anyone thinks, ima always be myself. My silly goofy self. And my friends and family love me for it.”

Cudi further wrote: “As u get older life sucks ur soul from u bit by bit and u lose that light u had inside when u were a kid. Ive always fought to preserve this spirit becuz I knew I didnt want to lose it.”

Kid Cudi Discusses His Age

Got the grimace shake the other day…



Had poopy pants for 24hrs — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) July 2, 2023

I see people dont get my humor and thats ok but dont be an asshole on here cuz im being myself. I dont care what anyone thinks, ima always be myself. My silly goofy self. And my friends and family love me for it. — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) July 3, 2023

Soooo im suppose to like, lose my childlike spirit becuz im almost 40?? Maybe thatll be ur sad fate my friend, but ima be a happy silly dude til im old and grey. https://t.co/HAbBIHWwRU — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) July 3, 2023

As u get older life sucks ur soul from u bit by bit and u lose that light u had inside when u were a kid. Ive always fought to preserve this spirit becuz I knew I didnt want to lose it. — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) July 3, 2023

Being trolled by fans on Twitter isn’t the only problem Kid Cudi has had as of late. He also had to cancel his Moon Man’s Landing festival in Cleveland this summer, last week. He explained in a statement that “the city wouldnt approve it. And instead of canceling the whole thing I decided to have it at the arena because I still wanted to bring something cool to the city, but I know u guys werent feelin it.”

