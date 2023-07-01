Kid Cudi — born Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi — had to get onto Twitter on Monday to defend himself. A person with the Twitter handle @Tr4pzzz posted a picture of what was allegedly Kid Cudi’s torso with a new tattoo that mimics an emoji search with over 36 emojis. “Kid [Cudi] just got the worst tattoo in the world [I’m] sick,” said the caption, along with two crying emojis. But Cudi had a quick clap back, telling the fan and the rest of the internet, “This not me lame,” with his own crying emoji.

It sounds like Kid would never ever get something like that tatted on his body. The “Day ‘n’ Nite” hip-hop singer has a handful of tattoos, but most of them are not visible. His hands, neck, and arms have plenty of tats with different meanings for all of them. For instance, he has “PINK” tatted on the back of his right hand as an homage to Pink Floyd. He also has tattoos honoring Kurt Cobain and Cudi’s daughter Vada.

What Kid Cudi Has Been (Actually) Up To

This is not me lame 😭 https://t.co/oROTa3qLgT — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) July 17, 2023

While Kid Cudi does not have a new tattoo — and the fans can rejoice that it isn’t something so “meh” — he has been in the news lately. He received an Emmy nomination for his Netflix special Entergalactic. It was nominated for Best Animated Program. Cudi was hyped and shouted out his gratitude for the project and all its success on his social media. He also shouted out Travis Scott, who has been linked to Kid recently after Kid Cudi resurfaced the potential “SCOTTS” collaboration between the two.

In other news surrounding the “Pursuit of Happiness” artist, he had to cancel his Moon Man’s Landing Festival just a few weeks after announcing the concert. He’s looking to bring it back in 2024 when venues and sponsors are fully established. Ideally, the concert will still feature Lil Uzi Vert and Coi Leray. This was going to be the second annual Moon Man’s Landing. But now it is delayed until next year, ruining the “annual” moniker.

