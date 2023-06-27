Kid Cudi’s musical career has seen its share of ups and downs, and while the multi-talent previously announced his plans to retire, he’s coming through with another album for us soon. He announced the title of his upcoming project, INSANO, while experimenting with a new sound on his “Porsche Topless” single. Since then, Cudi has steadily shared more updates with fans, even dropping a major one while performing at Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash event.

“We got some new joints on this new album, ‘INSANO’ coming out later on in a couple months,” the How To Make It An America actor told his audience. By “we,” he meant The Scotts, consisting of him and Travis Scott, who previously found success with their self-titled single in 2020. After that track blew up they had plans to release a joint album. However, it never came to be as Cudi ultimately declared that “the moment has passed” when answering questions about the LP in 2022.

Travis Scott is Working with His Idol Once Again

At Summer Smash the 39-year-old was sure to give the Houston native his flowers. “You know I feel like why I’m doing these shows right now, I gotta be out here repping for my guy and this s**t is for Trav,” Cudi declared. As HipHopDX reports, “Mr. Rager” has hinted that his next project could be his last under his stage moniker. In addition to that, he also believes that it has the potential to be the “album of the year,” if his predictions are accurate, that is.

Excitement is high for Kid Cudi’s INSANO project, no doubt about it, but what’s really got hip-hop head’s buzzing is Travis Scott’s UTOPIA. The project will follow his Grammy-nominated Astroworld album and marks his comeback from the deadly festival he hosted in Houston a few years back. Read our report on the potential release date that may have been teased on a new billboard, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

