- MusicKanye West & Ty Dolla $ign To Host "Vultures" Volume 1 Listening Party In ChicagoCould you imagine if this got canceled? By Zachary Horvath
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Promises "Luv Is Rage 3" Is Coming, Thanks Fans For Their Continued SupportUzi sounds like they are taking their time. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicMetro Boomin Has His Sights Set On Getting Future Collaboration Album Done FirstMetro wants to make himself crystal clear. By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureKid Cudi Gives Promising Update On Travis Scott CollabsThe pair had plans to drop a joint project called "THE SCOTTS," however that was unfortunately scrapped some time ago.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureQuavo Gives "Rocket Power" Album Update: "This Is My Therapy... I ALWAYS Find My Strength Again"Q first announced his next solo project earlier this month, dedicating it to his late partner in rhyme, Takeoff.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureCoi Leray Works On Her Curves In A Waist Trainer, Poses Without Pants While Giving Album UpdateIt's been over a year since the arrival of Coi's debut album, "Trendsetter," and she's showed out on a handful of singles since.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureDoja Cat Gives Unserious Album Updates On Twitter: "I Quit Music"From what we know so far, "Hellmouth" will be a rap-only album, though Doja's recent posts suggest that other genres like "rock/spoken word" are also on the table.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicNBA Youngboy's "The Last Slimeto" Is Officially Turned In To Atlantic Records"The Last Slimeto" is due out this Friday. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureLil Uzi Vert Announces "Red & White" EP After Supporting JT At Wireless FestivalFans are eagerly awaiting the follow-up to 2020's "Eternal Atake."By Hayley Hynes
- Pop Culture2 Chainz Provides An Update On "ColleGrove 2" Joint Album With Lil WayneTity Boi announced the long-awaited sequel album back in January.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicAb-Soul Provides Major Album Update: Busta Rhymes, Reason & More ReactAb-Soul shares a scorching snippet and teases that his album is 80% finished.By Joshua Robinson
- NewsJustin Bieber Updates “Justice” With Three New SongsThe Canadian also dropped a music video for his song, “Ghost,” starring Diane Keaton.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicBryson Tiller Gives Update On New Music: “Get Ready For The Album(s)”Tiller says that one of the albums he’s working on “is 100% complete.”By Hayley Hynes
- MusicThe Alchemist Gives Update On Earl Sweatshirt Album, Says “It’s Incredible”The pair revealed via Twitter earlier this year that they collaborated on an album that had been secretly uploaded to YouTube.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicDrake Says "Certified Lover Boy" Is Being MixedDrake reveals "Certified Lover Boy" is heading into the mixing stage. By Aron A.
- MusicPost Malone Offers Album Update: "I Think We're Making Some Incredible Stuff"Post Malone says his new music is some of the best he's ever made.By Alex Zidel