Ty Dolla Sign Teases A New Sound For His Next Kanye West Collaboration, "Vultures 2"

Netflix's "Entergalactic" New York Premiere
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 28: Ty Dolla $ign attends Netflix's "Entergalactic" New York premiere at Paris Theater on September 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Ty Dolla Sign has provided another key update on the project.

Ty Dolla Sign says that his next project with Kanye West, Vultures 2, is nearly complete and that fans can expect a new sound from the two as compared to their first effort together. He discussed the highly-anticipated project during an interview with Billboard published on Friday.

“We got all the songs. Basically, it’s just like, ‘How can we get it there? How can we go bigger than the first album?’" he said. From there, he alluded to an evolution of their sound together. “Certain people will probably expect you to just do the same exact sound. But that sound’s already out," he said. The latest details come after he made a huge update on the release during Kendrick Lamar's The Pop Out - Ken & Friends, last week. According to the NFR Podcast, he said: “The album is almost done and could be released any day now."

Ty Dolla Sign & Kanye West Perform "Vultures 1" At Rolling Loud

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: (L-R) Rappers Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign perform onstage during the "Vultures 1" playback concert during Rolling Loud 2024 at the Hollywood Park Grounds on March 14, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Elsewhere in the interview with Billboard, he described West as "the best artist of this generation" other than himself. "I don’t give a f–k about what people were talking about," he said. "I know my n—. He’s one of the best people I’ve ever met,” he said. As for whether he was worried about West's antics impacting the success of their record, he added: "Just with my analysis of how it goes with him, he goes all the way to the top. And something may happen and he’ll say [something people find offensive] — and then people [get] right back, you know. Because this sh-t is undeniable."

Ye and Ty first teamed up for the first Vultures album back in January. They plan to release an entire trilogy together. Be on the lookout for further updates on Ty Dolla Sign and Kanye West on HotNewHipHop.

