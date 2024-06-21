Rich The Kid, Kanye West And Ty Dolla Sign Flex On "Gimme A Second 2"

Kanye channels Yeezus era.

Rich the Kid already struck gold with "Gimme a Second." The hard-hitting single sounded slick and nocturnal, and the Peso Pluma verse introduce Rich to a brand new audience. It was hard to imagine a sequel would be able to match the song's lightning in a bottle feel. Somehow, Rich the Kid managed to top it. The rapper enlisted Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign, who are basically a duo at this point, and they supercharge the single "Gimme a Second 2."

Credit to Rich the Kid. He didn't just get two new artists and throw them on the same instrumental. He rolled out "Gimme a Second 2" with a new sound that evokes Yeezus-era Kanye West. There are eerie choirs in the background, and the hard drum pattern that was buried in the original mix is pushed to the front. It's to the song's benefit. Rich the Kid sounds more aggressive during his verse, but the real scene stealer is Kanye. The controversial rapper's best lyrical moments are behind him, but he still knows how to be memorable. "Girl named Dallas, send a hundred texts," he raps. "Before I send a b**ch a blessing. I need to see if the sex good, I'm a sexist." West's flow is reminiscent of his turn on the Rick Ross single "Sanctified," which is a good thing. It worked then, and it works now.

Rich The Kid And Kanye West Have Chemistry On New Single

Quotable Lyrics: