Rich The Kid Reveals He Is Starting A New Cryptocurrency

Rich The Kid is an artist who is going through a bit of a renaissance right now. Overall, this is mostly due to his inclusion on the Kanye West track "Carnival." It has subsequently led to renewed interest in his music. In fact, RTK came through with a couple of new songs last Friday, which certainly helped get fans reinvested in the Rich The Kid ethos. An album should be coming soon, and fans are definitely excited. Although as it turns out, he also has some unique new projects on the horizon.

We know this because earlier today, Rich took to his Twitter account to speak on a recent situation that happened on his Twitter account. As he notes, someone hacked him and promoted a cryptocurrency scheme. The scammer drained the funs and scammed fans out of a whole bunch of money. However, to make up for this, Rich The Kid claims that he has a token that will be coming out soon. In fact, he claims that the token will "go the moon," which is crypto slang for make a lot of money.

Rich The Kid Coin

There is no timetable for the crypto's release. Moreover, it is unknown what the logo will be or what the ticker symbol will be. 2024 has seen a crypto renaissance of sorts, which makes sense given the halving took place a few months ago. With that being said, you can expect more artists to get into the crypto game over the coming months.

Do you believe that it makes sense for artists to turn themselves into cryptocurrency? Do you see any sort of use case for something like this?

