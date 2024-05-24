Rich The Kid Finally Releases "Band Man" Along With Peso Pluma Collab "Gimme A Second"

Rich The Kid is the midst of pretty big comeback. The Queens, New York rapper is still riding high off being on one of the biggest records of 2024. That of course is "CARNIVAL" off VULTURES 1. For some, the track came and went. But there is no denying that it was being played everywhere at the time of its release. Now, we are gearing up for Rich The Kid to make his solo return possibly sometime this summer with Life's a Gamble.

After some pretty underwhelming projects, namely BOSS MAN and Trust Fund Babies, it is clear that he is going big or going home on his third album. Ty Dolla $ign and Kanye West are the executive producers and rumors say there will be a crazy number of features. One of those we know now, as Peso Pluma makes an appearance on "Gimme A Second." This one of two singles that Rich has put out, with the long-awaited "Band Man" being released in unison.

Listen To "Gimme A Second / Band Man" By Rich The Kid & Peso Pluma

Both tracks do not really stand out from a lyrical perspective, even though Rich has never been seen as a wordsmith. But where both singles shine are production wise, perhaps to no surprise. DJ Durel, "Gimme A Second", and d.a. got that dope, "Band Man", both lay down some tight trap instrumentals. Each one has a distinctive vibe and overall carry the tracks. However, we have to give credit to Peso Pluma, as he does bring an animated performance.

What are your thoughts on "Gimme A Second / Band Man" by Rich The Kid and Peso Pluma? Which track do you prefer out of the two and why? Does this get you excited for Life's a Gamble? Who had the stronger performance on "Gimme A Second?" We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Rich The Kid and Peso Pluma. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Quotable Lyrics From "Gimme A Second":

Gotta flex a lot

I was broke as hell walkin' around passin' CD's in the parking lot

Now my little b**** want five racks for a new bag 'cause I'm rich enough (Rich enough)

P***y good, had to pay for it, let me knock it out like The Juggernaut (Juggernaut, yeah)

Let me stop (Hold on)

