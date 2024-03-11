Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign's "CARNIVAL" Slides Into The No. 1 Slot On Billboard Hot 100

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign have been pretty nonchalant around the success surrounding VULTURES 1. It went number one on the Billboard Hot 200, albeit for only one week. However, it was still very impressive, especially since one of the pillars of streaming, Apple Music, did not go out of their way to really promote the album. Outside of James Blake's recent comments, it be another reason why Ye is leaning towards dropping VULTURES 2 on his website for $20. Now, Kanye West and his partner Ty can casually celebrate once more after Billboard announced that "CARNIVAL" will be going number one.

The wild and chaotic rager featuring Rich The Kid and Playboi Carti has been steadily making its way up the charts. In fact, it already hit the top spot on the TikTok Billboard Top 50 after jumping four placements. "CARNIVAL" will officially hold down number one when the list updates tomorrow, March 12. Furthermore, the explosive collaboration will take over Beyonce's country hit "TEXAS HOLD 'EM," which had its reign for just seven days.

This Marks Kanye's Fifth Number One Hit & Ty Dolla $ign's 2nd

Additionally, this is a big accomplishment for everyone involved, especially Kanye West. This is his first song to reach the mountain top since his contributions to the alien-like Katy Perry track "E.T." from 2011. Also worth noting is the fact that Ye is now the only rapper in history to have a number one record in three decades (2000s, 2010s, and 2020s). Of course, Ty Dolla $ign, Playboi Carti, and Rich The Kid, have plenty to be proud of. For the L.A. artist, this is his second with his first being on Post Malone's "Psycho." For the featured guests, this is both their first time being this high on the Hot 100 chart.

What are your thoughts on Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign, Rich The Kid, and Playboi Carti going number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with "CARNIVAL?" Is this song good enough to reach this spot, why or why not? Who had the best performance on the track? Is it still in your rotation? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign, Rich The Kid, and Playboi Carti. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the world of music.

