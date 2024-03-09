Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign's "CARNIVAL" Expected To Go No. 1 This Week

The biggest track off of Ye and Ty Dolla $ign's VULTURES 1 is still building up a lot of momentum. Moreover, according to Talk of the Charts, "CARNIVAL," also featuring Rich The Kid and Playboi Carti, is expected to go No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week a little less than a month after its initial release. While it hasn't been able to crack that top spot so far, the song still has a lot of social media pushing behind it and has been ranking high on pretty much every applicable commercial metric. These are all just predictions that aren't coming straight from Billboard, but with that grain of salt in mind, it would be a pretty interesting cinch for the duo.

For example, if "CARNIVAL" goes number one, then Ye would become the first hip-hop artist to reach the top of the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart in three separate decades. His last No. 1 was 2011's "E.T." with Katy Perry, and "CARNIVAL" would be his fifth chart-topper alongside "Gold Digger," "Slow Jamz," and "Stronger." As for Ty, it would be his second No. 1, and it would be Rich The Kid and Playboi Carti's first. All this is pretty promising ahead of the prompt release of VULTURES 2 sometime... soon... ish.

Read More: Freddie Gibbs Blasts “CARNIVAL” While Flexing His Golf Skills

"CARNIVAL" Might Go No. 1 Ahead Of VULTURES 2's Release

What's more is that, for folks who liked King Vamp on "CARNIVAL," it looks like there will be plenty more where that came from. Playboi Carti appears on various tracks that Ye and Ty Dolla Sign featured during their recent VULTURES 2 listening party, so it looks like they're working with a lot of the same collaborators as the first installment. While this might disappoint some fans, these albums are part of a series. As such, it's no surprise that they feel connected like this, albeit like retreads. But we can't say for sure until the rest of them actually drop.

Meanwhile, given that Rich The Kid hopped on a car to sing this song with fans at the Italy listening event, it's clear that this song really resonated with the artists and with the fans in every sense of the word. Do you think that it will cinch a No. 1? Drop your thoughts down in the comments section below. Also, stay up to date on HNHH for the latest news and updates on all things Vultures.

Read More: JPEGMAFIA Plays Alternate Version Of Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign’s “FUK SUMN,” Crowd Goes Ballistic