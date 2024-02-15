Kanye West Recruited Inter Milan Fans To Record Backup Vocals For "Carnival"

Over the weekend, Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign released their highly-anticipated new collaborative album VULTURES 1. The project was first announced a few months ago before facing numerous delays. Eventually, it was revealed that the album had become three albums that would be released across the next few months. Once the first volume finally arrived fans were delighted to find a feature-stacked tracklist sporting some of the biggest names in rap.

One of the standout songs on the record for many fans is "Carnival." In addition to West and Ty, the song also features appearances from Playboi Carti and Rich The Kid. It made waves before the album was even officially released following tweets made by Ozzy Osbourne. The legendary metal singer took issue with an uncleared sample of a Black Sabbath performance that West used during the listening party for the album. The sample was eventually replaced entirely on the officially released version of the song. But now fans are once again talking about the song after a new video emerged earlier this week.

Kanye West Making "Carnival"

In a new video making the rounds online, fan got a peek at how the VULTURES standout was made. "This man Ye really got Inter Milan ultras (fan club of the best football club in Italy rn) in the studio to record the background vocals for Carnival lol. This the type of sh*t that no one else does" the caption of a tweet sharing the video reads.

The tweet is accompanied by a video of what looks like more than a dozen Inter Milan fans. They're in the studio together recording background vocals. The vocals appear to have eventually become the chanting singing in the background of the final version of "Carnival." What do you think of Kanye West recruiting an Inter Milan fan club to record vocals for his new song "Carnival?" Is "Carnival" your favorite song on West's new album VULTURES 1? Let us know in the comment section below.

