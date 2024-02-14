Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign "Vultures 1" Sales Projections Revealed

Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign just came out with their brand-new project, Vultures 1. There are going to be two new iterations of this album coming out fairly soon. However, at this point, no one really knows if they will be released on time. We have been given some release dates of March 8th and April 5th. Overall, this is good news for the fans, but it could very well become a nightmare if the release schedule gets messed with. Considering Vultures 1 has 16 tracks already, it is hard to imagine what Ye will do next.

Either way, the album has been doing some massive numbers on streaming. This was always going to be the case when you consider just how massive Ye's fanbase is. They are cult-like and will do pretty much anything he says. By extension, they will listen to anything he puts out. Unsurprisingly, this is being reflected in some of the sales projections for the album. Below, it is being reported that Vultures 1 will see 140K units sold in its first week. For a Ye album, this seems low, but it will net him a huge return.

Kanye West To Get Another Number One

Of course, this album is an independent release which means Ye owns the whole thing. Furthermore, despite the comparatively low sales for a Ye album, this project is still going to hit number one on the Billboard 200 albums chart. Overall, that is going to be yet another accomplishment for Ye in a career that has spanned decades. However, it remains to be seen if this album will be remembered like his classics. Based on the responses so far, the album is just okay as Ye may have rushed this one out.

