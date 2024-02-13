Kanye West Receives Candace Owens Co-Sign After The Release Of "Vultures"

Kanye West is someone who has received co-signs from people who perhaps aren't the best examples of who you want to be associated with. Overall, this was very much true during his anti-semitic era which one could argue is still ongoing. He got co-signs from the likes of Nick Fuentes, Milo, and even the creator of the Proud Boys. Although he has distanced himself from those characters, there are still some on the right who continue to praise him. One such person is none other than Candace Owens.

Overall, Owens is controversial for a plethora of reasons. Although her popularity has certainly died down since 2020, she continues to be a big name on the right. She is one of those people that will comment on everything, even if they aren't super involved in it. Moreover, she will comment even if she does not know much about it. The type of person that would say a Tom MacDonald album is the epitome of good music. Well, her good friend Ye just dropped Vultures, and below, you can find her review.

Read More: Kanye West Re-Adds Lil Durk To "Vultures"

Kanye West Has Conservative Approval

"Congratulations, Kanye. Cancel culture has been officially cancelled," Owens said on Twitter. So, yeah. That is pretty much it. Instead of offering up real critiques about the production, the lyrics, the features, Owens has made Vultures a culture war issue. At the end of the day, that is all art is to some people. For most, art is a way to connect with the world around you and feel something. Unfortunately, for others, it is a means to an end in the realm of politics. Engagement bait at its finest, merely packaged in a way that will rile up Ford F150 owners.

Let us know what you think of Vultures, in the comments section below. Were you a fan of the album or will you never revisit? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Kanye West's "Vultures" Finally On Spotify