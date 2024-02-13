Kanye West Dodges Palestine Question: "I Don't Have Enough Information"

Kanye West says he doesn't have an opinion on the conflict between Israel and Palestine and is more focused on the violence in his hometown of Chicago. West avoided speaking out in support of Palestine when asked about the topic during an interview with TMZ at LAX.

"I don't have enough information on that," Ye told the outlet. "I'm a straight up n***a from the Southside of Chicago, born in Atlanta, I don't have enough information. It's love for everybody. But don't pull me into that conversation. I got 14 kids dying every week in my city. So talk to me about that.”

Kanye West Attends Grand Opening Of 424 Store

Kanye West at the grand opening of 424's Melrose Place store held at 424 on February 2, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by River Callaway/WWD via Getty Images)

Despite Ye’s lack of a stance, many other artists in hip-hop have voiced their support for Palestine in recent months. West’s former collaborator, Kid Cudi, wrote that he can’t remain silent back in November. "I can't watch what's happening in the world and remain silent," Cudi said in part at the time. "I can't imagine the pain people are feeling. Seeing their entire neighborhoods bombed, losing generations of family members, parents crying over their children's lifeless bodies, communities turning into mass graves, people digging through rubble of their homes in hopes of finding remains of their loved ones."

Kanye West Speaks With TMZ

Elsewhere in his interview with TMZ, West discussed his past antisemitic remarks, being canceled, and much more. His comments come after Israel rejected Hamas' cease-fire plan, last week, and committed an attack on Rafah, the city where Israel had previously told Gazans they would be safe. According to NPR, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remarked that peace could only be achieved through a "total victory" against Hamas. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kanye West on HotNewHipHop.

