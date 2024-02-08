Chrisean Rock Enrages Fans After Criticizing Islam & Claiming Palestinians Are At War Because They Don't Praise Jesus

Chrisean Rock is someone who has angered fans in the past thanks to her actions. Overall, she has caught a lot of flack thanks to her new Blueface tattoo. In fact, she has lost over 400K followers since acquiring it. Subsequently, she has been getting into religion and continues to preach Christianity on her social media. While this isn't necessarily a bad thing, it seems like she is using her religion to judge other people. For instance, her take on Islam and the Israel-Palestine situation will have you in shock.

Essentially, Chrisean is saying that the people of Palestine are in a conflict because they are not followers of Jesus Christ. “They don’t believe in Jesus,” Chrisean Rock said. “So that’s why it’s happening right there.” She then went on to criticize how Muslims worship and even implied that they are unsanitary people. “I seen videos where they pray at. It’s cockroaches and infested with … so, what is God trying to tell us?" Rock asked. "What is the message being the chaos. Yeah, we know war, the war. But things always happen for a reason and it’s happening.”

Chrisean Rock Gets Into Politics

She went on to talk about how Muslims pray to Allah and not Jesus. It was all bizarre, and she understandably enraged a lot of people. “That’s where Jesus was born at but it’s like a lot of people over there, they don’t pray to Jesus. They praying to Allah and they saying Jesus just was a prophet. So, I thought it had something to do with that,” the reality star stated. "Here she go….. more religion talk while she not abiding by not a word of it…. Then talking about Muslims… smh," one person wrote on Live Bitez. "I think she need to worry bout herself here in the U.S.," said another.

What Chrisean and many others fail to realize is that there are many Christians living in Palestine. Therefore nullifying anything the reality star said. Either way, getting into politics probably wasn't the best idea for her. Let us know what you think about what she said, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will always keep you informed.

