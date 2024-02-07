Chrisean Rock Continues To Bleed Followers After Getting A Blueface Face Tattoo

Chrisean Rock and Blueface have combined to become a toxic couple on the same level as Ronnie and Sam from The Jersey Shore. However, they always seem to come back together. Overall, Rock has received criticism for her relationship with Blueface. Moreover, Blue has taken heat for the way he has treated the women in his life. No matter what, it is very clear that fans are a bit done with this whole thing. We say this because the reverberations from Chrisean's latest face tattoo have been palpable.

For those who are unaware, Chrisean recently got a face tattoo that depicts Blueface's mugshot. Face tattoos in general can be a pretty bad idea. However, getting a tattoo of the person who has embarrassed you in public over and over again, seems like an even worse plan. Nevertheless, Chrisean is confident that Blueface is a changed man, which is what led to her getting this new ink. Unfortunately for her, this has led to fans turning on her and she has lost a whole bunch of followers.

Not The Greatest Look For Chrisean Rock

Last week, we reported on how Chrisean had lost upwards of 250K followers since getting the tattoo. According to The Neighborhood Talk, that number has since dropped by another 100,000 followers. In total, since getting the tattoo, she has lost close to 400K supporters. It has been a whirlwind couple of weeks, and the loss of supporters has only made it worse. However, she doesn't seem to mind too much as she has been conducting bible studies and has largely stayed out of any trouble this week.

Only time will tell whether or not she decides to switch things up and get the tattoo removed. Or maybe even question her relationship with Blueface, entirely. Let us know your thoughts on the face tattoo, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on your favorite artists.

