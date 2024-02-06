Chrisean Rock Called Out For IG Live Bible Study By Blueface's Mom

Chrisean Rock is an extremely polarizing figure when it comes to the hip-hop world. Overall, she is known for being the girlfriend of Blueface. However, their relationship is one that can be described as on-again and off-again. They have rarely had consistency in their relationship. That said, they do have a child together, and Chrisean seems to be warming up to Blue again. Sure, he might be in jail, but Rock sees him as a changed man. She even got a tattoo of his mugshot on her face to showcase how good they have it.

In addition to all of this, it seems as though Chrisean is looking to usher in some sort of new Christian girl era. Call it a Chriseanaissance if you will. If you were paying attention to Instagram on Monday, she was hosting some sort of bible study. It was supposed to be positive, however, Blueface's mom Karlissa Saffold isn't too convinced. She has been quite critical of Chrisean in the past and believes the bible study was some sort of ploy. Moreover, Saffold criticized the way the whole bible study was run.

Karlissa Saffold Speaks On Chrisean Rock

In the clip above, Saffold explains how there wasn't a single moment during the livestream where praise was given to either Jesus or God. Instead, all she heard was "gibberish." As a Christian, Saffold actually felt pretty offended by the whole thing. Even in the comments section, some felt like Chrisean just uses God and the bible for when things are going badly between herself and her fans. All of this commentary was quite cutting, and it is clear that many are not impressed with her at this point.

Do you think Chrisean is just doing this to make things right with fans?

