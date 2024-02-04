Blueface's Mom Visits Him In Prison, Advocates For Megan Thee Stallion Relationship

This is not the first time that Karlissa Saffold tried to matchmake the California rapper with Tina Snow, although it might be the oddest.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Amid her son Blueface's current stint in jail for parole violations, Karlissa Saffold is trying her hardest to get him out. Moreover, she recently pleaded with Kim Kardashian to help advocate for his freedom, and of course shaded his on-and-off-again volatile boo Chrisean Rock in the process. However, the rapper's mother is also making it clear that her support is not just on social media, but right there with him. TMZ caught up with her this week at Los Angeles' Men's Central Jail, where he's currently held until at least this summer. Not only that, but Karlissa is already thinking about his future.

Furthermore, she reiterated one of her common sentiments that made headlines previously. Karlissa Saffold thinks Megan Thee Stallion should get with Blueface, and thinks she'd be the perfect partner for when he's released. Unsurprisingly, she shaded the 27-year-old's past partners who she thinks brought him down, and thinks the Houston MC is more his speed. His mother wants them to travel Europe together, and even brought up their compatible astrological signs as another proposed piece of evidence.

Read More: Blueface’s Mom Thinks He “Shoulda Been Nice To Megan [Thee Stallion]” Amid Podcast Beef

Karlissa Saffold Cheers For Megan Thee Stallion Fling While Visiting Blueface

However, even in Karlissa Saffold doesn't like Chrisean Rock, she'll still defend her son with Blueface against all opponents, including Soulja Boy's disparaging comments about Chrisean Jr. "Y’all should not be talking about nobody’s baby," she expressed on social media. "That’ll come back on your grandbaby. That’s off limits, that’s short man syndrome because that baby is bigger than Soulja Boy already! That’s why he’s mad. He wouldn’t say his gang affiliation on the internet, but he talking about kids. That’s just giving a m*dget on drugs."

Meanwhile, Karlissa Saffold also spent some time defending Tina Snow from Tokyo Toni's disses. "I'll say this one time and one time only, Ms. Tokyo," she expressed. "Don't f**k with Megan. Her mama not here to take up for her, don't f**k with her. She's off-limits. Unless you want me to pull up and do you how I did you on that Zeus Network. That's all I've got to say today." For more news and the latest updates on Blueface, his mom, and Megan Thee Stallion, come back to HNHH.

Read More: Karlissa Saffold Urges Chrisean Rock To Get Help After “Baddies” Star Wished Death On Blueface’s Mom

