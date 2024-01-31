Karlissa Saffold Warns Tokyo Toni To Stop Dissing Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj's beef has divided the internet for days now. Recently, it even reignited the longwinded feud between Blueface's mother Karlissa Saffold, and Blac Chyna's mother Tokyo Toni. Saffold has been a vocal supporter of Meg for some time now, even rooting for her son to shoot his shot at the Houston native. Tokyo's allegiance lies with Nicki, on the other hand, and she hasn't been afraid to show it.

Earlier this week, Tokyo took to Instagram Live, walking around in public where she was greeted by excited fans. After smiling and saying 'hi,' however, she asked the fans if they liked Meg. When they told her that they did, she shut them down, walking away and coldly telling them "f*ck y'all."

Karlissa Saffold Tells Tokyo Toni Megan Thee Stallion Is "Off-Limits"

This sparked a response from Saffold, who claims that Tokyo needs to back off of Meg. According to her, the "Hiss" performer is off limits, as her mother is no longer around to stick up for her. "I'll say this one time and one time only Ms. Tokyo," she begins in a new clip. "Don't f*ck with Megan. Her mama not here to take up for her, don't f*ck with her. She's off-limits. Unless you want me to pull up and do you how I did you on that Zeus Network. That's all I've got to say today."

Tokyo has yet to respond to Saffold, but it's safe to say that the warning won't do much to deter her. What do you think of Karlissa Saffold telling Tokyo Toni to back off Megan Thee Stallion? Do you agree that she should be off limits because her mom's not around to defend her anymore? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

