Karlissa Saffold Warns Tokyo Toni To Stop Dissing Megan Thee Stallion

Karlissa Saffold says there will be serious consequences if Tokyo Toni doesn't back off.

BYCaroline Fisher
2022 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals

Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj's beef has divided the internet for days now. Recently, it even reignited the longwinded feud between Blueface's mother Karlissa Saffold, and Blac Chyna's mother Tokyo Toni. Saffold has been a vocal supporter of Meg for some time now, even rooting for her son to shoot his shot at the Houston native. Tokyo's allegiance lies with Nicki, on the other hand, and she hasn't been afraid to show it.

Earlier this week, Tokyo took to Instagram Live, walking around in public where she was greeted by excited fans. After smiling and saying 'hi,' however, she asked the fans if they liked Meg. When they told her that they did, she shut them down, walking away and coldly telling them "f*ck y'all."

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hiss” Preview Has Karlissa Saffold & Thee Hotties Feeling Hype

Karlissa Saffold Tells Tokyo Toni Megan Thee Stallion Is "Off-Limits"

This sparked a response from Saffold, who claims that Tokyo needs to back off of Meg. According to her, the "Hiss" performer is off limits, as her mother is no longer around to stick up for her. "I'll say this one time and one time only Ms. Tokyo," she begins in a new clip. "Don't f*ck with Megan. Her mama not here to take up for her, don't f*ck with her. She's off-limits. Unless you want me to pull up and do you how I did you on that Zeus Network. That's all I've got to say today."

Tokyo has yet to respond to Saffold, but it's safe to say that the warning won't do much to deter her. What do you think of Karlissa Saffold telling Tokyo Toni to back off Megan Thee Stallion? Do you agree that she should be off limits because her mom's not around to defend her anymore? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Blueface & Megan Thee Stallion Have Karlissa Saffold's Blessing As He Follows Houston Hottie On IG

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.