Tokyo Toni Seemingly Threatens To "Put A Bullet" In Karlissa Saffold's Head

Tokyo Toni and Karlissa Saffold, Blac Chyna and Blueface's mothers respectively, have been going back and forth online lately. While both of them are known to speak their minds on the internet, they've taken their feud to a new extreme in recent days. Tokyo, for example, just recently dropped a diss track about the "Thotiana" rapper's mom, dubbing her a "nothing a**, dirty a**, trifling a**, wh*re a** b*tch."

Unfortunately, she wasn't done. In a new clip, the Finding Love ASAP star warns Saffold that if she doesn't back off soon, there could be some serious consequences. According to her, she's not afraid to resort to violence if she feels as though she's exhausted all of her other options.

Tokyo Toni's Latest Message To Karlissa Saffold

"You ever step to me I'm gonna put a bullet in your motherf*cking head, Karlissa," she tells Saffold. "Your threats online is enough for me to do it. I'm a celebrity, and I feel threatened by you... So if you step to me and I put one in your motherf*cking forehead? 'Sir, I wasn't bothering this lady.' That's all the f*ck I'mma say." Clearly, Tokyo isn't messing around, and fans can only hope that the situation won't escalate further. Despite the gravity of her apparent threat, Saffold continues to throw shade. She recently chimed in under an Instagram post from The Neighborhood Talk.

"She got back to that motel and her dealer wasn't there," she wrote, adding a laughing emoji. "Imagine clout chasing off the clout queen." Overall, a lot of fans think that the two of them should at least dial down their beef, particularly following Tokyo's latest message. What do you think of Tokyo Toni's recent message to Karlissa Saffold? Do you think she crossed the line, or was her message warranted? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

