Tokyo Toni Disses Beyonce & Blue Ivy, Karlissa Saffold Comes To Their Rescue

Blac Chyna has been on a radical path of self-transformation over the past 12 months, but we can't say the same for her mom, Tokyo Toni. As we enter December, the latter continues her antics of talking trash about other celebrities on social media, most recently going off on Beyonce and her firstborn daughter, Blue Ivy, as they celebrate the success of their RENAISSANCE concert film landing in theatres. "Dear Beyonce, try again. Girl please, get out of here," Toni began her rant ahead of the weekend.

"Scripted, made-up pieces and portions. Dear Beyonce, can you do me a favour? Can you go to the Moon? Build your house there with your husband, and your kids," the embattled entertainer went on. "Why are you grooming our Black children through your daughter?" Toni asked the Houston native. "I don't care nothing about your BeyHive, those lil demons will get sprayed down with my mouth – pure Holy water," she further threatened any fans who dare defend the Carter family. Despite her words of caution, Blueface's mom, Karlissa Saffold, appeared in @theneighborhoodtalk's comment section with a message for the 51-year-old.

Tokyo Toni's Latest Target is Beyonce and Her Firstborn

"Girl, if you don't stop messing with Blue Ivy!" the reality star stepped up to bat for the 11-year-old. "She is proving the Black children early work ethics through generational talent. Don't discourage her because she ain't out here getting pregnant and waiting to be nobody baby momma like us. Don't do her," Saffold added.

While Karlissa Saffold may feel entitled to call out Tokyo Toni for her wrongdoings, it wasn't so long ago that the internet was coming after her for bashing Sexyy Red. Blueface's mom has since apologized for her hateful comments, but still, some feel she should think twice before critiquing her contemporary next time. Read what Saffold said about the Hood Hottest Princess at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

