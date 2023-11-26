Kevin Gates Catches Strays As Tokyo Toni Rants About "Freaky People" With Blac Chyna

Tokyo Toni got so weird on a recent livestream that even Blac Chyna had to tap out. Chyna and Toni had been on a calling together when Toni began ranting about transgender people and "letting people be who they want to be". After giving an example from their only family, Toni abruptly changed topics to attack Gates. "There's a lot of freaky people out there, like Kevin Gates. He got two wives and a he got a big butt." A thoroughly confused Chyna left the call but Toni just kept going. "I just found he's from Morocco. That is their religion."

Of course, Toni is no stranger to just spouting off out-of-pocket about people. In September, Toni took to Instagram to diss Beyonce in a freestyle. "She got all this f-cking money. She got y'all looking f-cking dumb. Who the f-ck gon pay that money anyway. For a bad man's b-tch who use a fan all day? Stop the fan, two things gon happen. The b-tch gon turn into a jackal. She gotta keep that f-cking demon down. She keep that hair flowing, pounds. It's crazy as sh-t, round for round. Costumes on, what the f-ck she got on her f-cking page? Costumes…from early age? What the f-ck she got that wilda-- voodoo sh-t," Toni rapped.

Toni Disses Cardi B

Furthermore, Toni also went after Cardi B in another freestyle. Styling over the "Pound Town" beat, Toni tells Cardi to "come get your f-cking n-gga" before going off on a completely unrelated related tangent. "Idc she’s funny af 😩😂😂😂 cause she tricked me into listening to her rap Lmaoo I was listening to a story. Then boom. 16 bars just fell on my ears," one fan summarized. However, the comments section was full of debates about what Toni was actually referring to in regards to dissing Cardi.

Meanwhile, back in August, Toni ended up beef with charity. "Please am the owner of this kids under my orphanage ministry you blocked us but you show people that you help this kids please stop it. Sister it pains us when kids have no food yet we see her posting us showing people that she is giving us everything," the owner of The Blessed Kids Ministry wrote on social media. The post came after Toni posted multiple videos claiming to help the charity. However, she then proceeded to block them after they called her out on her actual impact.

