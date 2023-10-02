Blac Chyna’s New Man Derrick Milano Goes Live With Her & Tokyo Toni: Watch

Unfortunately for Blac Chyna (also known as Angela White), healthy relationships haven't come easily in life. Seeing as she grew up with a mother like Tokyo Toni, it's understandable that emotions can be difficult for the former OnlyFans creator to express. Nevertheless, she's put in tremendous work on herself in recent years in order to heal not only her maternal wound but also any emotions left behind from her toxic relationships with Tyga and Rob Kardashian. After dedicating time to herself and her spiritual practice, fans think that Chyna may have found the perfect man for her.

In late September, the 35-year-old went Instagram official with Derrick Milano, a talented singer-songwriter who she aspires to become a power couple with. "They always say don’t go looking for love, let love find you. In… this case love found us," Chyna revealed in a statement to PEOPLE last week. Now that the news is out in the open, she and Milano are happily sharing their love with fans on Live. In the video below, the mother of two shares silly moments with Toni, proving just how far their bond has come from their tense feud in the spring.

Read More: Is Blac Chyna Single? Model’s New Photo With Derrick Milano Suggests Not

Blac Chyna and Derrick Milano Share Their Love with Fans on Live

Near the 3:15 mark, the 29-year-old appears in the frame next to his partner, nervously smiling while she shows him off. In the back, Chyna's mother continues to yell, but Milano doesn't seem phased. "Aw, ain't they such a cute couple?" Toni asks before returning to yelling about needing a beat to rap over.

Tokyo Toni's attitude has calmed down significantly over the past few months, but that hasn't stopped her from talking recklessly about some of the biggest names in the industry. Blac Chyna's mom has been putting her pen game to work lately, crafting bars that throw shade at the likes of Cardi B and Beyonce. Check out one of her most recent freestyles at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Tokyo Toni Disses Cardi B In Wild Instagram Story Freestyle

[Via]