Tokyo Toni Drops Freestyle Diss Of Beyonce

Tokyo Toni really spoke her mind about Beyoncé. The mother of Blac Chyna took to social media to speak her mind about the superstar. "She got all this fucking money. She got y'all looking fucking dumb. Who the fuck gon pay that money anyway. For a bad man's bitch who use a fan all day? Stop the fan, two things gon happen. The bitch gon turn into a jackal. She gotta keep that fucking demon down. She keep that hair flowing, pounds. It's crazy as shit, round for round. Costumes on, what the fuck she got on her fucking page? Costumes...from early age? What the fuck she got that wildass voodoo shit..." she continues for several more bars.

Safe to say, people weren't feeling this. "Girl you better stop before the Beyhive get your motel room lights cut off 😂😂," Melissa Etienne wrote on Instagram. "If Beyoncé invites her, trust me she going 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂," added another. "If you mad you can’t afford tickets just say that 😂😂😂😂😂," concurred someone else. "However, some people really didn't see the funny side of the freestyle. You gotta have all your teeth placed and aligned in your mouth first before you can start talking about Beyoncé," one fan shot back.

Beyoncé Continues To Stun On Renaissance Tour

Regardless of what Tokyo Toni has to say, Beyoncé continues to make headlines across the country as she enters the final weeks of her Renaissance tour. Recently, comedian Lil Rel Howery shared that Beyoncé had helped him to propose to his girlfriend at one of her shows. Lil Rel had to gone to the bathroom when the proposal song ("Love On Top") started playing. However, he got lost on the way back to seat to find a slightly annoyed Beyoncé, who had been stalling the song so that Lil Rey could return.

Meanwhile, one fan ended up going into labor during Beyoncé's birthday show earlier this week. “I wasn’t thinking that I was going into labor,” she told ABC7. “I wasn’t due for another week. We actually had a C-section planned. I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m gonna have fun at this concert. This is my last hoorah.’" Jones says her baby "had other plans," however. "I think she heard Beyoncé’s voice and was like, ‘I wanna go too.' Sarah Francis Jones told local media after successfully giving birth.

