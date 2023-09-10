Offset Addresses Cardi B’s Story About Tattoo, Gives Beyonce & Jay-Z Praise

TMZ recently caught Offset on the streets of New York, and of course had to ask him some questions. After all, he's been quite busy as of late, whether on stages, in the studio, or on your timelines. A recent interview clip of Cardi B talking about her rap boo's Michael Jackson tattoo went viral for its comical nature. "I really need you to see the Michael Jackson tattoo he got on his stomach," she joked on Ebro In The Morning. "I don't even want to take it there. Every single time that I, you know, like," she went on as she bit the air, "it just be looking at me."

However, Offset told the publication that there's no way that any viral clip or confession will make him cover tup or remove the ink. In addition, the Georgia trap icon said that his next single "Fan" will come out on Friday (September 15), putting him in full album rollout mode. Also, he spoke briefly on performing during Beyoncé's RENAISSANCE show in Los Angeles. "It was honorable," the 31-year-old stated. "I wanted to show my showmanship, that's why I came. Shout out to B, happy birthday to her, too."

Offset On Cardi B, MJ Tat & RENAISSANCE

Of course, that wasn't the only viral clip 'Set had to address, as many loved seeing him do the electric slide with Kris Jenner, Jay-Z, and more. "It was just a vibe," Offset recalled. "We was all chillin'. Shout out to Hov. You know, he cool, laidback, he ain't how you might think he would be. We just havin' fun, it was a family vibe, you know, like a cookout." While he was already getting back to his hotel when the interview occurred, the "2 LIVE" MC had some more fun in NYC. In fact, he shared some of that with fans by throwing out $100 bills in the street.

Hundreds Rain From The Rapper's Car

Meanwhile, it's great to see him get these wins, secure his social media bag with Cardi, and keep working on his new music. Fans have been waiting for a while for him to really kick things into overdrive. Hopefully the upcoming single means that the album isn't far behind. For more news and the latest updates on Offset, log back into HNHH.

