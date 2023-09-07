Cardi B Shares Hilarious Story About Offset’s Michael Jackson Tattoo

Unfortunately, it seems like the very present and obvious portrait of the King of Pop makes the Bronx MC a little uncomfortable in the bedroom.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
For couples as famous as Cardi B and Offset, speaking on their more intimate personal lives can be a bit odd. However, when you're a couple as outspoken and frank as the rap duo, that barrier pretty much comes undone. Moreover, the Bronx MC recently spoke to Ebro, Laura Stylez, and Pete Rosenberg on Ebro In The Morning on HOT 97 in an exclusive unreleased interview to be released on Friday (September 8). In a particularly funny clip, Cardi talks about how 'Set's huge Michael Jackson tattoo on his stomach can make things a bit uncomfortable in the bedroom. It's a bit more detailed than you might like, but her delivery made it nonetheless comical.

"I really need you to see the Michael Jackson tattoo he got on his stomach," Cardi B remarked. "I don't even want to take it there. Every single time that I, you know, like," she continued while mimicking biting, "it just be looking at me." At one point, she even imitates how Offset's ink looks at her during... you know. Regardless of how much of that you wanted to hear from their interaction, it was still a pretty funny moment that had the co-hosts bursting out laughing.

Cardi B & Offset Are Often Interrupted By The King Of Pop

Still, it's clear that these days they might be a little too busy to be thinking about all that. After all, they're both working on their next projects, and Cardi B in particular has a lot to look forward to this week. Her comeback single with Megan Thee Stallion, "BONGOS," drops in just a few hours as of writing this article. Not only are fans incredibly excited, but the "Get Up 10" hitmaker amped up hype and conversation around it by pointing to the sultry cover art's misdirection.

"Me and Megan, we tricked you b***hes," she stated on IG Live while displaying CD copies of the single. "These covers- we tricked you b***hes. Wanna know how we tricked you? This is not the theme of the song or the video. We want y’all to believe that it’s giving something that it’s not. You cannot outwork me, b***hes." For more news and the latest updates on Cardi B and Offset, stay posted on HNHH.

