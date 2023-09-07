Cardi B Has Release Date But No Title For New Album, Says She & Megan “Tricked” Fans

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion's "BONGOS" is coming soon, and with that, both are expected to drop new projects soon. Moreover, the former recently commented on her new album while appearing on DJ Whoo Kid's Whoo's House podcast, and answered questions about the title of her upcoming and highly anticipated project. "I’m keeping it under wraps,” the Bronx hitmaker said. “I’m kind of still working, but I have a date in mind. Matter of fact, I don’t want nothing coming out in the month of October. October is my month. I don’t want no s**t related to work in October."

"I’m not going to release any more collaborations,” Cardi B told Vogue Mexico of the album rollout back in August. “I’m going to release my next solo single. Right now, I’m working on the cover art and ideas for the next record because it’s definitely coming up. Everyone always tells me I should put the record out now, they did when I released ‘WAP’ [with Megan Thee Stallion] and when I released ‘Up,’ but I always let them know I’m not going to wait long after all these singles. So stay tuned because it’s coming out very soon."

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion's Misleading Cover Art

Meanwhile, she also teased fans about the cover art for "BONGOS" with Megan, indicating a strong stylistic switch-up on her recent Instagram Live. "Me and Megan, we tricked you b***hes," Cardi B claimed while holding CD covers up to the camera. "These covers- we tricked you b***hes. Wanna know how we tricked you? This is not the theme of the song or the video. We want y’all to believe that it’s giving something that it’s not. You cannot outwork me, b***hes.

"When I tell you a b***h landed at 9 o’clock and Patience and Marsha made it her business to come talk to me," the hitmaker continued. "We was up to 4:30 [AM] talking. I kid you not, I did like 20 f***ing interviews. I did all over America, all over Español, all over China, b***hes. You know this p***y’s international." For more news and the latest updates on Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, keep checking in with HNHH.

