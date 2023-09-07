Cardi B Has Release Date But No Title For New Album, Says She & Megan “Tricked” Fans

The cover art doesn’t actually represent the sound of the track “BONGOS,” the Bronx MC maintained, as she continues her hard work.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion's "BONGOS" is coming soon, and with that, both are expected to drop new projects soon. Moreover, the former recently commented on her new album while appearing on DJ Whoo Kid's Whoo's House podcast, and answered questions about the title of her upcoming and highly anticipated project. "I’m keeping it under wraps,” the Bronx hitmaker said. “I’m kind of still working, but I have a date in mind. Matter of fact, I don’t want nothing coming out in the month of October. October is my month. I don’t want no s**t related to work in October."

"I’m not going to release any more collaborations,” Cardi B told Vogue Mexico of the album rollout back in August. “I’m going to release my next solo single. Right now, I’m working on the cover art and ideas for the next record because it’s definitely coming up. Everyone always tells me I should put the record out now, they did when I released ‘WAP’ [with Megan Thee Stallion] and when I released ‘Up,’ but I always let them know I’m not going to wait long after all these singles. So stay tuned because it’s coming out very soon."

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion's Misleading Cover Art

Meanwhile, she also teased fans about the cover art for "BONGOS" with Megan, indicating a strong stylistic switch-up on her recent Instagram Live. "Me and Megan, we tricked you b***hes," Cardi B claimed while holding CD covers up to the camera. "These covers- we tricked you b***hes. Wanna know how we tricked you? This is not the theme of the song or the video. We want y’all to believe that it’s giving something that it’s not. You cannot outwork me, b***hes.

"When I tell you a b***h landed at 9 o’clock and Patience and Marsha made it her business to come talk to me," the hitmaker continued. "We was up to 4:30 [AM] talking. I kid you not, I did like 20 f***ing interviews. I did all over America, all over Español, all over China, b***hes. You know this p***y’s international." For more news and the latest updates on Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, keep checking in with HNHH.

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.