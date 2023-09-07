Cardi B Jokes About “Scratch & Sniff” “Bongos” CDs By Rubbing Cases All Over Her Body: Watch

Cardi B is someone who has always been incredibly savvy as it pertains to marketing herself. Overall, she has become a megastar, even if her last album was five years ago. At the end of the day, when she drops a new song, it becomes an event. Moreover, she is "on a seriously impressive feature run, which certainly helps her case, quite a bit. Now, however, she is about to drop a new song with Megan Thee Stallion, called "Bongos." This song acts as a follow-up to "WAP," which was a massive success.

Many fans are interested in this new song, as they believe it could lead to yet another huge moment. With a music video also on the way for the song, there is likely going to be some memes, adoration, and quite a bit of criticism on the way. However, Cardi is telling people to temper their expectations. She says the song name and cover have very little to do with the content of the track. Although it remains to be seen how true that is. As for marketing the song, Cardi B has a genius idea.

Cardi B Has An Idea

In the two videos up above, the artist could be seen signing some CDs and DVDs for her fans. “Y’all want scratch and sniff videos? Hold on,” Cardi asked. Subsequently, she rubbed some of the CDs on her breasts, legs, butt, and other areas. Of course, these are not actually going to be scratch-and-sniff copies. That said, this is a pretty funny concept, and you have to give Cardi some credit for coming up with it.

The new song is going to drop tomorrow, September 8th. There is going to be lots of fanfare around it, and we cannot wait to see how people react. Let us know your expectations for it, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed.

