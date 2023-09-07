Cardi B Left Speechless By Question About Beyonce Collab

Cardi B officially appears to be shifting into album mode. She is releasing her new single "Bongos" later this week and fans are hyped. The track is a collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion. It's the second time the pair have teamed up following 2020's "WAP" which was an absolute mega-hit. As is often the case when any new music is on the way, fans are curious about when they're getting another album. Cardi's debut studio album Invasion of Privacy came out all the way back in 2018 and she's sporadically teased a follow-up since then.

Now in a new interview hosted by Pandora Cardi B was asked about her new album. It was one question in particular that left her speechless. When her interviewer asks "Is Beyonce gonna be on this album?" Cardi literally has no words to respond with. Her utter confusion at the question is mirrored by fans in the comments of a repost. "Beyoncé touring chile. She don’t got the time," one of the top comments on the post reads. "She won’t be. We do not want that," another highly upvoted comment reads. Check out the full interview clip below.

Cardi B Doesn't Know How To Answer Beyonce Question

The announcement of a new song from Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion comes at a great time. The pair recently won a lawsuit that spawned from their previous collab "WAP." Another rapper claimed that the pair had lifted lyrics from another song for their iconic team-up, but a judge threw that ruling out last week.

Another Cardi team-up is still on the charts months after its release. "Put It On Da Floor Again" with Latto has been a surprisingly stable hit on the Hot 100 still sticking at number 60 in this week's chart. What do you think of Cardi B's response to a question about Beyonce being on her new album? Let us know in the comment section below.

