Cardi B And Offset Go To Disneyland For Their Son’s Birthday

Being a parent in the public eye is difficult but Cardi B and Offset seem to be doing alright. Pictures and videos hit the internet yesterday showing off the pair of rap stars going on a family trip to Disneyland. According to TMZ the occasion they were celebrating was the 2nd birthday of their son Wave. They brought him, along with 5-year-old daughter Kulture to the happiest place on earth to ride some rides and celebrate his big day. Check out one of the videos of the couple and their children having fun at the park below.

Cardi B and Offset are coming off yet another big collaborative single. In late July the pair teamed up for a new track called “JEALOUSY” that played into some of the public fascination into their relationship. The track resonated with fans immediately. It shot up to number 55 on the Hot 100 in its first week and has already racked up over 20 million streams on Spotify. It’s expected to land on an album that Offset is slated to release later this year.

Read More: Cardi B Goes After Tasha K’s Banks Amid Bankruptcy Declaration

Cardi B And Offset Take A Family Trip To Disneyland

Cardi B also has another big collaboration on the way. She made a major announcement yesterday, letting fans know that her new song “BONGOS” with Megan Thee Stallion is dropping later this week. It’s the pair’s second collaboration following their smash hit 2020 team-up “WAP.” It’s also Cardi’s first new single of her own this year after appearing on a trio of features.

The announcement of a new song from Cardi and Megan comes just a few days after a major win in the courts for both artists. A lawsuit that claimed they had stolen the lyrics for “WAP” from another artist was thrown out by the judge hearing it. It’s unclear if that had anything to do with the timing of their announcement of a follow-up. What do you think of Cardi B and Offset taking their family to Disneyland for Wave’s second birthday? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Cardi B Responds To “Delusional Minds” Hating On Her Upcoming Announcement

[Via]