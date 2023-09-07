Offset Gives Kai Cenat Advice On Shooting Hit Shot With SZA

Streamer Kai Cenat is no stranger to hanging out with rappers. Just last week the Twitch star shared some pictures hanging out with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie in the studio. Kai gets the chance to hear some new music from A Boogie and is clearly vibing with it. He ventured even further into the world of collaborating with rappers when he invited Offset onto a livestream with him. While one moment in particular where Offset reveals that his friend has actually been holding the phone for him the whole time went viral immediately, another clip is beginning to make the rounds.

In this newly viral video, Kai Cenat confesses that he has a crush on SZA but doesn't know how to shoot his shot. When he suggests going all in on a very NSFW message Offset stops him and suggests a different approach. He suggests texting the R&B darling "I have an idea," explaining that she might get curious enough to respond. Kai loves the idea and almost immediately jumps on it, though it's unclear at the moment if SZA ever got back to him. Watch the entire hilarious clip below.

Offset Makes A Great Suggestion For Kai Cenat

Offset actually stood up for Kai Cenat last month when he was dealing with the fallout from a publicity stunt. The rapper was arrested and will face charges relating to starting a riot for a giveaway he hosted in New York. The event quickly turned very chaotic and fans had to be dispersed by police. In a tweet, Offset expressed his disappointment with Kai being arrested for trying to give back to his fans.

A few weeks later Kai broke his silence on the incident. In a statement, he said he was beyond disappointed by the fans who ended up inciting the violence. "“That sh*t is not cool, I want people to know that. I don’t condone anything that went on that day," he said. What do you think of Offset's suggestions for Kai Cenat shooting his shot with SZA? Let us know in the comment section below.

