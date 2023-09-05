Kai Cenat Freaks Out After Stream Snipers Ruin His Day

Kai Cenat is easily one of the biggest entertainers in the world right now. Overall, streaming is the future. Millions of people are already subscribed to creators on platforms such as Twitch and Kick. Although older people may not see the value in this type of content, it rakes in hundreds of millions of dollars for its biggest creators. Cenat has made millions during his time on Twitch, and he continues to be the face of the platform. However, with that fame comes some very frustrating instances.

For instance, Cenat was trying to play some Fall Guys last night on his stream. For those who don’t know, Fall Guys is a battle royale game where the objective is to be the last person standing after an array of obstacle courses. You have the ability to “grief” people and push them off of a ledge. As you can imagine, this gave Cenat’s viewers some ideas. He was immediately “stream sniped,” which is the act of entering a game at the same time as a streamer with the hopes of ending up in their lobby. Cenat continued to be griefed, and he decided to let his feelings be known.

Kai Cenat Goes Off

Fans are worried for Kai Cenat after seeing him completely snap and end his stream😔😭😭 pic.twitter.com/CxuDKTURkv — Domain ➐ (@domainsdomain) September 4, 2023

In the clip above, Cenat yells at his viewers for their actions. He was furious about being stream-sniped and was dejected as he turned off the game. However, fans had never seen him get this angry before. Instead, he is usually much more reserved in his anger. Consequently, fans were wondering if perhaps he was going through a mental health crisis. The video clip immediately went viral throughout Twitter, and many were left wondering if Cenat would be okay.

While some may say it looks easy, streaming is a very tough gig. The fans act in a parasocial way, and it’s hard to do the things you want to do on stream without running into these issues. Hopefully, Cenat is doing okay after yesterday’s problems. Stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world.

