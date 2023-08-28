Kai Cenat Demands Twitch To Unban IShowSpeed, Speed Gets On Knees In Front Of Twitch CEO

Kai Cenat is someone who has grown exponentially in popularity over the last few years. Overall, he is one of the biggest personalities on Twitch right now. There have been numerous months in which he has finished with the most subscriptions on the platform. Moreover, he has so many famous friends at this point that he is a household name. He is even going to star in a short film with Lil Yachty, which just goes to show how famous he is becoming these days.

Cenat is also friends with other big-name streamers, such as IShowSpeed. Speed has been embroiled in lots of controversy over the years. For instance, he has struggled with being banned from numerous platforms. He is currently perma-banned from Twitch, which many feel is a huge injustice. Recently, on stream, Cenat made it crystal clear that if the platform doesn’t unban his friend, he will leave for another streaming service. Of course, this would be a nightmare for Twitch.

Kai Cenat Pleads His Case

Kai Cenat threatens to leave Twitch if IShowSpeed is not unbanned. 👀‼️ pic.twitter.com/n5n86f5h6m — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) August 27, 2023

🚨| BREAKING: Kai Cenat tells Twitch CEO to unban Speed at the Streamy Awards pic.twitter.com/dtsVoe1suJ — Speedy HQ (@iShowSpeedHQ) August 28, 2023

Last night, Cenat and IShowSpeed were at the Streamys together. Of course, the Twitch CEO was at the awards show, where he ran into Kai and Speed. As you can see above, Cenat was pleading with the man to unban Speed. Moreover, Speed got on his hands and knees to beg and plead with the man. The CEO seemed amused by the display. However, he said that he doesn’t have the Twitch app on his phone and that he couldn’t actually do anything. Although, he does seem very open to letting Speed back on the platform.

If you remember, Speed went through a traumatic experience recently after flashing his private parts on stream. Despite this, he is still thriving on YouTube as he has officially hit 20 million subscribers. Let us know what you think of IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the entertainment world.

