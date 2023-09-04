Kai Cenat Left Unimpressed By Doja Cat’s New Song “Demons”

Kai Cenat has been crushing it on Twitch over the last few years. Overall, he is the biggest star on the platform, and he is on the verge of breaking into other forms of media. From music to movies, it really does seem like Cenat can do it all. However, he has not been without his fair share of controversies. For instance, he ran into some issues in regard to his giveaway that took place in New York City last month. Numerous people were arrested, including Cenat who will have to face some sort of punishment.

Although many felt like this was not Cenat’s fault, he has taken responsibility for having the giveaway in the first place. Moving forward, Cenat has continued with his Twitch streams, and he continues to amass a large amount of viewers and new subscribers. Additionally, he has been reacting to music on his streams, which always brings in a lot of people. Most recently, he reacted to the new song by Doja Cat called “Demons.” Below, you can see how Cenat felt about it.

Kai Cenat Reacts

Overall, it seems like Kai wasn’t feeling the track too much. Instead, he just sat in silence and seemed a bit disturbed by all of the demonic energy. He eventually got up and danced it all out of his system. It was a funny clip that speaks to how a lot of people feel about Doja’s new direction. Although a lot of people like it, some people just aren’t made for the whole devil thing. While this new satanic panic is overblown, this kind of imagery still will not be for everyone.

Regardless of how Kai feels about the song, it doesn’t take away from the fact that Doja Cat is still dropping her new album on September 22nd. It promises to be a huge release, and will likely be a chart-topper. Let us know your expectations for it, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world.

