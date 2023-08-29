Kai Cenat Addresses Logan Paul For Dissing JiDion

Kai Cenat had some words for Logan on a recent stream.

If you are a fan of Kai Cenat, then you know just how big of a star he has become as of late. Over the past year or so, he has exploded into the biggest streamer on Twitch. Overall, he is someone that a lot of people look up to. Moreover, he is branching out into other forms of media, which is huge. At this point, Kai can probably do whatever he wants. His Twitch audience gives him a lot of autonomy, and he remains a key influencer on the platform. Although, sometimes he prefers to engage in some influencer beef.

For instance, Logan Paul has been going back and forth with none other than JiDion. JiDion is a YouTube star and streamer who is known for his outlandish pranks. However, he recently angered Paul, which led to the latter calling JiDion “two-faced.” This has led to some fall out on podcasts and other forms of media. Overall, it seems like the two do not like each other very much. This puts Kai in a unique position given the fact that he is actually decent friends with JiDion.

Kai Cenat Calls Out Logan

In the video clip above, Kai was on stream where he unboxed a care package from Prime. This, of course, is the brand created by KSI and Logan Paul. While doing his unboxing, Cenat addressed Paul directly, asking what’s up with the JiDion slander. “Yo Logan Paul, I heard you called my mans ‘two-faced’ bro,” Kai begins. “I didn’t like that. But imma keep shit P though you heard.” It was a very short segment of the stream, although his feelings became crystal clear.

Logan Paul has other things to worry about right now, however. For instance, he has a fight against Dillon Danis he must train for. Danis has been a pain in his side, and it remains to be seen how things will go over these coming months. Let us know your thoughts on Logan, in the comments section below. Additionally, tell us if you think Cenat handled this situation correctly.

