Kai Cenat Links Up With A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie In The Studio

Kai Cenat may be primarily known as a streamer, but across his skyrocketing career, he’s carved out a lane in the hip-hop realm, as well. Whether it’s inviting rappers on his live streams, calling them up, performing with them, and so much more, rap has a lot of love for the New York native. Most recently, he linked up with another New York native and further proved that he’s an effective tastemaker and an instant way to hype something up. Moreover, Kai and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie recently linked up in the studio, and the rapper played him some new material. Overall, the Twitch giant seemed quite impressed with what he heard, bopping his head throughout and keeping a smile on his face.

On the other hand, the Highbridge MC also had a great time rapping along to his music and commenting a thing or two to Kai Cenat. We can’t hear what they spoke about, but we know one instance remarked how they had the same grey jacket on. Studio session footage is far from a new concept in hip-hop, but it still doesn’t make them any less exciting or fun to witness. After all, many fans would give up an arm and a leg to see their favorite artist in their natural creative element.

A Boogie Brings Kai Cenat To The Studio

What’s more is that Kai Cenat didn’t just tap into the game: it actively supports him. When his giveaway event in NYC devolved into riots, NLE Choppa and Offset came to his defense. It’s still a grey and murky topic, especially given the streamer’s lack of acceptance of personal responsibility in the matter in his public statements. Regardless, this is an opportunity to learn, not a final judgement on his behavior.

Meanwhile, another instance of a rap artist supporting Cenat actually involves another wildly popular streamer. Travis Scott recently voiced his support for the social media star’s efforts to convince Twitch to unban IShowSpeed. We’ll see what other hip-hop adventures are in store for these creators. On that note, stay posted on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Kai Cenat and A Boogie.

