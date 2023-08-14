A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s 7 Best Collabs

A Boogie wit da Hoodie has been active in the mainstream Hip Hop space for almost a decade. From dropping songs on SoundCloud in 2015 to releasing his first mixtape in 2016, the rapper rose to one of the most exciting new prospects. Now, he is an established and respected artist in the genre. He has honed his craft and built a splendid discography over time, garnering commercial and critical acclaim along the way. A Boogie is regarded for his artistry and is a sought-after rapper for collaborations.

This assertion is evident in the sheer number of projects he has made guest appearances on over the years. With four studio albums, a mixtape, and three EPs under his belt, A Boogie wit da Hoodie has dropped a good number of collaborations throughout his career so far. He has also made multiple appearances on the Billboard charts, topping the Billboard 200 once. While he has great solo songs, the rapper has done some of his finest work with others.

“Stretch You Out” – Summer Walker feat. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie (2019)

This song was released in 2019 as part of Summer Walker’s debut studio album, Over It. The two artists meld their sounds beautifully on this R&B offering that explores themes of desire and relationships. Summer Walker leads with the verse and chorus, sensually singing about her emotions, feelings of insecurity, and dissatisfaction with the behavior of her romantic partner. A Boogie delivers his verse with similar dexterity, gliding over the beat effortlessly as he tries to reassure Summer.

This trap tune is one of the biggest collabs from A Boogie’s 2020 album, Artist 2.0. On it, he is joined by fellow rappers Roddy Ricch and Gunna, as well as producer London on da Track. This is the rapper’s highest-charting single on the Billboard Hot 100 to date and one of the most iconic songs in his discography. With the production, London on da Track created a musical buffet on which all three artists feasted, leaving nothing on the table.

“Right Back” – Khalid feat. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie (2019)

“Right Back” was first released as a solo single from Khalid’s sophomore studio album, Free Spirit. The version featuring A Boogie wit da Hoodie dropped a few months later. The song fuses R&B and Hip Hop elements, showcasing the two artists’ signature styles. Khalid’s smooth vocals blend seamlessly with A Boogie’s to contribute to the laid-back, summery vibe the production already established. With this collaboration, both artists broadened the scope of their sounds a bit more, creating a catchy and unforgettable summer record.

“FAR AWAY II” – Jessie Reyez feat. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie & JID (2020)

From the R&B singer’s 2020 album BEFORE LOVE CAME TO KILL US, Jessie Reyez lulls listeners to ecstatic places with her sultry vocals. She is assisted by A Boogie and fellow rapper JID, who both match her energy, delivering stellar verses. The song is a very successful offering, both cohesive and memorable. It brings together all three artists’ distinct musical styles, creating a smooth and sensual vibe that will certainly resonate with fans of Hip Hop and contemporary R&B.

“Drowning” feat. Kodak Black (2017)

Released in 2017, this is among the earlier releases in his discography. However, it is one of A Boogie wit da Hoodie’s most iconic collabs. It was released as the lead single from his debut studio album, The Bigger Artist. In the song, both artists spit bars about success and fame. They also cover the feeling of being overwhelmed by the pressures that come with them. It is a very personal song; on it, the artists reflect on personal experiences, vividly expressing their emotions through their verses. The song’s production, with its melancholic piano and trap-influenced beat, helps convey the rappers’ messages even more fluently.

“Monica Lewinsky” – SAINt JHN feat. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie (2019)

On this standout track from his 2019 sophomore album Ghetto Lenny’s Love Songs, SAINt JHN enlists the help of A Boogie wit da Hoodie. The title of the trap and R&B-infused track is used metaphorically to convey a sense of seduction and allure. The song features a heady blend of the artists’ distinct vocal styles, elevated by the sophisticated and groovy production. “Monica Lewinsky” has a catchy chorus that contributes to its appeal, and both artists deliver complementary and memorable verses.

“Demons And Angels” feat. Juice WRLD (2018)

Hoodie SZN, A Boogie’s sophomore album, is the only one in his discography to top the Billboard 200 so far. Released in 2018, the A Boogie album contains some great collabs, including this song with Juice WRLD. The melodic track features an introspective vibe characteristic of Juice WRLD’s style. A Boogie fully exercises his vocal range, creating an interesting contrast with Juice WRLD’s vocal delivery. “Demons and Angels” is a heartfelt and emotive track with honest and relatable lyrics. It is definitely among A Boogie wit da Hoodie’s best collabs ever.

