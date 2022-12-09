After much anticipation, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is back with the release of his new album, Me Vs. Myself. The Bronx-bred rapper returns after a nearly two year but the results were definitely worth waiting for.

Me Vs. Myself consists of 22 songs in total with several heavy-weight appearances. The previously released singles such as “B.R.O” ft Roddy Ricch, “Take Shots” ft. Tory Lanez, “Ballin” and the Kodak Black-assisted “Water (Drowning Pt. 2)” appear on the tracklist. Additionally, the project boasts features from G Herbo and H.E.R. Lil Durk also appears twice on the project on “24 Hours” and “Damn Homie.” Frequent collaborator and Highbridge The Label artist Don Q features on “Chanelly.”

A Boogie teased as A Boogie Vs. Artist shortly after his last studio album, leading to the release of 2021’s B4 AVA. However, the rapper kept a low profile since until he announced the release date in September. Unfortunately for fans, the album was further delayed after Drake and 21 Savage pushed back the release of Her Loss.

“Sorry but album dropping in December now, Drake was dropping the same day and I’m not with that,” he wrote. Evidently, it was a good choice, considering Drake and 21 Savage topped the Billboard 200 with the highest numbers for a hip-hop album in 2022.

Though A Boogie hasn’t dropped an album since 2020’s Artist 2.0, he’s dished out numerous features, many of them alongside the budding drill stars from New York. However, he also expanded beyond New York City with collabs alongside David Guetta, Kawhi Leonard, and more.

With the release of his new album, we’re excited to see what A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie gets up to in the new year. Check out Me Vs. Myself below and sound off with your thoughts on the project in the comments. Was it worth the wait? Let us know.