A Boogie will no longer release Me Vs. Myself on Friday. The rapper informed his fans that his forthcoming project will be dropping in December, a month after he initially scheduled its release. The reason behind it is the highly anticipated joint effort from Drake and 21 Savage, which was delayed by a week after OVO 40 contracted COVID-19 and couldn’t wrap up the mixing in time.

“Sorry but album dropping in December now, Drake was dropping the same day and I’m not with that,” he wrote with a flurry of laughing emojis. “#HOODIESZN.” Many applauded A Boogie’s transparency surrounding the situation since most artists would typically blame unnamed external factors for pushing their albums back. At the same time, it seems like A Boogie and his label anticipate either Taylor Swift or Drake and 21 Savage will have a grip on the charts for the entirety of November.

A BOOGIE REALLY POSTPONED HIS ALBUM CAUSE DRAKE IS DROPPING LMAOOOOO pic.twitter.com/KuiX0Jy0RW — Jah Talks Music (@JahTalksMusic) October 31, 2022

A Boogie’s built up the anticipation for his forthcoming effort throughout the year. He shared a slew of singles in recent times including the Roddy Ricch-assisted, “B.R.O.” and “Take Shots” ft. Tory Lanez. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait another month before it drops but it seems likely that he’ll be blessing fans with even more music to hold them over until then.

Me Vs. Myself will include many more appearances from some of his close affiliates in the industry. Though he blurred out a few names, he did confirm that Lil Durk and H.E.R. will also appear on the project, alongside Tory Lanez and Roddy Ricch.

There’s still minimal information surrounding Drake and 21 Savage’s project. After Drake joined Savage at Morehouse-Spelman’s homecoming concert, rumors began floating that a joint project was on the way. However, Savage shut those rumors down shortly after, only for Drake to confirm the news with the release of the “Jimmy Cooks” music video.

Earlier today, the two rappers shared the cover of the October issue of Vogue magazine. Hopefully, we get a tracklist for Her Loss in the coming days.