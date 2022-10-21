A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is coming out with an album next month called Me Vs. Myself. Fans have been anticipating this new project for a while now, and to help promote the release, A Boogie has been looking to drop some singles. For instance, he recently teamed up with Tory Lanez for a new song called “Take Shots.”

In this track, it is clear that the artist wanted to go for an R&B vibe. From the guitar loop to the softer, autotuned vocals, A Boogie immediately sets a vibe. Tory Lanez comes in with rap flows that eventually transition into R&B tones. It’s a nice switch up that adds some unique flavors to the track.

Quotable Lyrics:

I can get you Fendi, Prada, Christian, Gucci

Baby, spend some time, I spend this change like loose leaf

Hot like Grabba, come here, mama

Baby, spin around, let me see how you move loosely