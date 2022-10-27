Rihanna broke the Internet earlier this week after announcing her official return to music. On Tuesday (October 26), the Barbadian songstress confirmed reports that she’ll be featured on the soundtrack for Black Panther sequel, Wakanda Forever, with her new single “Lift Me Up.”

According to Marvel, the single was written as a tribute to the life and legacy of Chadwick Boseman by Tems, Oscar winner Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler.

Rihanna

Tems opened up about working with the 34-year old singer, sharing, “I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life. I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them.

The “Free Mind” singer added, “Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honor.” Along with iconic songstress’ like Rih and Beyonce, Tems also worked alongside Drake on his 2021 track “Fountains” from Certified Lover Boy.

Fans also noticed that the Canadian rapper is slated to release his upcoming joint mixtape with 21 Savage entitled “Her Loss” the same day that Rihanna’s new single is set to drop. “Drake and Rihanna really dropping new music on the same day,” one fan wrote. Another added, “Sza rihanna drake and 21 dropping the same day can y’all let me f***kin live.”

While Drake is a year off his 10th studio album CLB, “Lift Me Up,” will be Rihanna’s first single since releasing her eighth studio album Anti in 2016. The Bad Gal is also set to take the stage at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show. Last month, she broke her silence on her upcoming gig after TMZ caught up with her at a grocery store. “I’m nervous, but I’m excited,” she told the site.

Stream “Lift Me Up” and Her Loss, available this Friday. Catch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in theaters on November 11.

rihanna drake sza this friday be prepared to be sick of ME pic.twitter.com/KttQKLC8nj — ❄️ (@getmeblazed) October 26, 2022

Drake when he realise Rihanna is releasing on the same day pic.twitter.com/zGfPIwSQ1b — Mimi The Music Blogger (@mdaixo) October 26, 2022

new rihanna, sza, and drake. i’m EATING friday i’m crying pic.twitter.com/GNQHPjKRzo — nye ❦ (@onikasdestiny) October 26, 2022



RIHANNA AND DRAKE DROPPING ON THE SAME DAY?!?! pic.twitter.com/4jJuxjotHf — twigg (@daylon_twigg) October 26, 2022